Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NTR traded up C$2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.11. 2,523,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$73.32.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.8100002 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

