NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

