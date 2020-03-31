Nxt Reaches One Day Volume of $570,075.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $570,075.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012121 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Indodax, OKEx, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

