Obyte Price Hits $17.23 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $17.23 or 0.00267550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $5,762.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051466 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,529 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

