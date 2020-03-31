ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $338,878.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $338,878.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.02579092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00196182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.