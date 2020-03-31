Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.71 Per Share

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) declared a dividend on Monday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $2.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 54.16 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 44.78 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.96 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87.

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

