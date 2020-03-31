Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

