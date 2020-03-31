Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $800,326.24 and approximately $872,282.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015520 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000191 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

