Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Owens Corning worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,080,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 160,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 393,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

