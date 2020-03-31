P H Glatfelter Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.73. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.