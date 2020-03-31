Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Up 8.6% in March

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,833,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,944 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 1,446,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

