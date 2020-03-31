Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. 635,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,466,940. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.