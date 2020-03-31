Particl Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,083.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Particl has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $10,083.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004948 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,578,695 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,150 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

