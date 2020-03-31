Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,911,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PAYX stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 5,366,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,653. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

