PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Update

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 27th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

PCSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.44.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCSB. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

