Peter Harry Kinash Acquires 5,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Peter Harry Kinash purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,680.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 373,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

