Phantomx (PNX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. Phantomx has a total market cap of $2,477.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.01010237 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.