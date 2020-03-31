Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given “Overweight” Rating at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,379 shares of company stock worth $6,655,122.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

