Piper Sandler Cuts Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $65.00

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 70.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackline by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

