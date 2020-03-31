Piper Sandler Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $90.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.