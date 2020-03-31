Piper Sandler Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $38.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of PLAN opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,161,966.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,845 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,400 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $44,373,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

