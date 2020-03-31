Piper Sandler Trims Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $68.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Godaddy stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,959,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

