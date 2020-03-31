PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $560,249.61 and $2,626.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,352,762 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.