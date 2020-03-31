Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $24,032.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.02574849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00195763 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00035535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,325,259 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

