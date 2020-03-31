Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.83 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DigiFinex, Binance and Bancor Network. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $2.28 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.02574234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00196416 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,923,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Upbit, Bithumb, ABCC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX, TDAX, Binance, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.