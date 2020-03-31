PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 463,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of PVH worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,185,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in PVH by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 138,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PVH by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.85.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

