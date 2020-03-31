Qbao Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $368,049.04 and $3,852.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000127 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.