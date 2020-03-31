QCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145.12 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and approximately $145.12 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

