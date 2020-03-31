QuadrantProtocol Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $337,604.78 and approximately $149,488.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

