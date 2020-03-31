Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, DDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $52,258.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.02577517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00196345 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00035164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

