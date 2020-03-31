QuarkChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.18 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.04177303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010617 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003468 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

