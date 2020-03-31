Quasarcoin Market Cap Achieves $580,809.67 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $580,809.67 and approximately $2,407.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00073853 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,404,718 coins and its circulating supply is 168,404,718 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

