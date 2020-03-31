Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Ethfinex. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1.44 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005819 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

