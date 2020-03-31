Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE: CMMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.45 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.65.

3/11/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$0.65. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.00.

3/11/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.60.

2/19/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30.

2/19/2020 – Copper Mountain Mining Co.. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.95 to C$0.90.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.34. 241,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,144. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

