Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

3/27/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/17/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,084,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

