Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Regions Financial worth $288,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,263,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

