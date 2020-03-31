Ren (REN) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Ren has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi Global, UEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Tidex, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

