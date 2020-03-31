Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 101,609 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,609 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.68% of Cato worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cato by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Cato by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cato by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 271,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cato by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 244,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cato by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Cato Corp has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

