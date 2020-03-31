Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 376,300 Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.07% of GNC worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GNC by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GNC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GNC by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GNC in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GNC alerts:

NYSE:GNC opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. GNC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC).

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.