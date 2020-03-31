Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 352,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

