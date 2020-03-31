Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 73,900 Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSK opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

