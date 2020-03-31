Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 183,800 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Ladder Capital worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 51.60. The stock has a market cap of $804.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 93.79%.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

