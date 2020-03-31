Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 34,100 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6,185.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 108,743 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE CBD opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $25.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

