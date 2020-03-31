Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,067 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.62% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWOD. TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director William Edwards bought 9,400 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $307,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $385,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

PWOD opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

