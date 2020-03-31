Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Equity BancShares worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

EQBK opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $269.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Equity BancShares Inc has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity BancShares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.