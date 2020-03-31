Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of Lindsay worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lindsay by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Lindsay stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $938.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

