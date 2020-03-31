Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Northeast Bancorp worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.17. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

