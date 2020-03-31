Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Tenable worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 213.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tenable by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

