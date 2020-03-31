Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.09% of GSI Technology worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSIT shares. TheStreet lowered GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

