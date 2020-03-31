Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1,569.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of NuVasive worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

